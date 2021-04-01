China soon to deliver another batch of COVID-19 vaccine to Azerbaijan

Another batch of COVID-19 vaccine is planned to be delivered to Azerbaijan from China in late April, Chinese Ambassador to Baku Guo Min said on Thursday.

The diplomat reiterated China’s readiness to render comprehensive support to Azerbaijan in the fight against coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020.

News.Az