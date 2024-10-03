China stresses importance of defending Palestinian rights at UNHRC

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, China expressed serious concern about the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories, reiterating its support for the Palestinian people’s pursuit of their legitimate national rights, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The Palestinian issue has persisted for over 70 years, causing immense suffering to the Palestinian people, said Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland.Nearly a year after the Gaza conflict began, hostilities continue, and the recent escalation of violence in Lebanon has further complicated efforts to achieve a two-state solution, Chen said in a speech at the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), during the general debate on the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories.He emphasized that China opposes and condemns all acts of violence against innocent civilians, particularly women and children. China calls for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, an end to actions that escalate tensions, and measures to alleviate the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, he added.Chen urged concrete actions to safeguard the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, emphasizing the need for the international community to earnestly implement relevant UN General Assembly and UNHRC resolutions on Palestinian rights, and to adhere to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.He also called for convening, under the UN's auspices, a larger, more authoritative, and more effective international peace conference to develop a specific timetable and roadmap for implementing the two-state solution and achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue.China is willing to work with the international community to make relentless efforts toward this goal, Chen added. ■

News.Az