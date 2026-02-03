China targets EV safety with hidden door handle ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has banned the use of hidden door handles on electric vehicles (EVs), becoming the first country to prohibit the controversial design feature popularized by Tesla, founded by billionaire Elon Musk.

The move comes as EVs face growing scrutiny from safety regulators worldwide following a series of deadly incidents, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

In China, two fatal crashes involving EVs produced by Xiaomi raised concerns that power failures may have prevented doors from being opened.

Under the new regulations, vehicles will only be approved for sale if they are equipped with mechanical door-release systems on both the inside and outside, according to state media. The rules are set to take effect on January 1, 2027.

Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology require the exterior of every passenger door—excluding the boot—to include a recessed area no smaller than 6 centimeters by 2 centimeters by 2.5 centimeters, ensuring physical access to the handle.

Inside the vehicle, clear signage measuring at least 1 centimeter by 0.7 centimeters must indicate how doors can be opened. Models that have already received regulatory approval and are in the final stages of entering the Chinese market will be granted a two-year grace period to update their designs.

Hidden door handles are common across China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) market, which includes battery electric, hybrid, and fuel-cell vehicles. They are featured in roughly 60% of the top 100 best-selling NEVs, according to data cited by the government-controlled newspaper China Daily.

While the measures will formally apply only to vehicles sold in China, the country’s dominant role in the global automotive industry means the decision is likely to have international repercussions.

Tesla’s door-handle designs are already under scrutiny elsewhere. In November, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the United States opened an investigation into Tesla’s electric-powered door handles after reports that they failed unexpectedly, trapping passengers inside vehicles.

The NHTSA said it had received nine complaints involving Tesla’s 2021 Model Y, the company’s flagship model. In four cases, owners reportedly broke windows to free occupants. European regulators are also considering whether to introduce similar rules.

