China tells US to stop arming Taiwan

The United States has to stop arming Taiwan and interfering into Chinese internal affairs, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The Taiwan issue has always been the most important and sensitive in Chinese-US relations. The USA has to stop arming Taiwan and interfering into internal affairs of China and to support peaceful reunification of China," she said.

US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said US President Joe Biden had informed Chinese leader Xi Jinping that Washington would continue arms supplies to Taiwan.

Biden and Xi held talks in San Francisco. It was their second personal meeting. They previously met at G20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022.

News.Az