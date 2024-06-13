China to launch tourist train to Uzbek cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

China will launch a tourist train to the Uzbek cities of Tashkent and Samarkand, according to Uzbekistan Railways, News.Az reports.

Xi'an Municipal Committee of China announced this during a meeting with Uzbekistan Railways.During the meeting, Uzbekistan Railways noted that the launch of the tourist train, given the high tourist potential of China and the rich historical heritage of Uzbekistan, will further strengthen the economic and cultural ties between the two countries.Both parties also discussed measures aimed at further strengthening railroad and logistics ties between China and Uzbekistan.Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Railways and the Italian Arsenale Group signed an agreement on launching the Samarkand express tourist train.The project envisages the creation of a luxury train, which will start running in Uzbekistan at the end of 2026.The tourist train will consist of 13–15 wagons and accommodate 76 tourists. The estimated duration of the trip on the Tashkent - Khiva route will be 2 nights and 3 days, with stops in Samarkand and Bukhara. It is planned to make approximately 70 to 90 trips per year.

News.Az