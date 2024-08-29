China urges US to halt arms supplies to Taiwan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) Zhang Youxia on Thursday urged the US to halt arms supplies to Taiwan.

At a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Youxia reaffirmed Beijing’s firm position on the Taiwan question and warned against any military collusion between the US and Taiway, News.Az reports citing Chinese media.The Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests, bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations, Zhang told Sullivan.Stressing China has always been committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, Zhang made it clear that "'Taiwan independence' is as incompatible with cross-Straits peace as fire with water."It is the mission and duty of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) to take resolute steps to oppose "Taiwan independence" and promote reunification, the senior Chinese military official said.He vowed to resolutely take countermeasures against any "Taiwan independence" forces' provocative acts.Zhang urged the US side to stop its military collusion with Taiwan, stop arming Taiwan, and stop spreading false narratives about Taiwan.Referring to China-US military ties, Zhang pointed out it is in the common interest of the both sides and the common expectation of the international community that China and the US maintain stability in terms of military and security fields.He voiced the hope that US side will move in the same direction with China on the path of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.The US side should correct its strategic perception of China, return to a rational and pragmatic policy toward China and effectively respect the core interests of the Chinese side, Zhang added.He also called on joint efforts to promote communication and exchange between the two militaries together, and assume the responsibility as two major powers.

News.Az