China wants to work with Hungary to ensure global stability - Xi Jinping

China will work with Hungary to make vigorous efforts to ensure global peace and stability, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"We will make vigorous and resolute efforts, strive together to shape humanity with a shared future, and contribute to peace, stability, development and prosperity around the world," the Chinese leader said in a statement issued upon his arrival in Budapest.Xi Jinping expressed confidence that through concerted efforts by both sides, his visit to Hungary "will be a complete success and open up an even brighter future for China-Hungary relations.""I believe that no matter how the international environment changes, China and Hungary will always view our bilateral relations in the context of broad and long-term prospects," he said.The Chinese president said he is eager to bring relations between Beijing and Budapest to a qualitatively higher level. Xi Jinping said he sees "broad opportunities" to strengthen bilateral ties with Hungary and is looking forward to meeting with its leadership.Xi Jinping is on a visit to Hungary from May 8-10. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier that the Chinese president planned to meet with that country’s President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The sides are set to sign 16 agreements.

News.Az