China welcomes agreement on Ukrainian grain exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Beijing welcomes the Istanbul agreement on creating a grain corridor for the exports of agricultural products from Ukraine via the Black Sea, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The spokesman noted that China closely monitors the implementation of global food security.

According to the Chinese diplomat, multilateral interaction in the sphere of food security should be considered as a key direction of international cooperation.

Lijian stressed that China takes active steps in this direction with its own initiative on ensuring effective transnational deliveries of food products.

On July 22, with the mediation of Türkiye and the UN, Ukraine and Russia signed the agreement to resume Ukraine’s grain shipments from Black Sea ports.

Under the deal, a coordination center will be established to conduct joint inspections at entrances and exits of harbors and to ensure the safety of the routes.





News.Az