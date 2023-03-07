China’s allocating vaccines to Azerbaijan during pandemic is striking example of our friendship - President

China’s allocating vaccines to Azerbaijan during pandemic is striking example of our friendship - President

China’s allocating vaccines to Azerbaijan during pandemic is striking example of our friendship - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan had been one of the world’s first countries to begin vaccination after China’s allocating vaccines to the country, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs Wu Hongbo, News.az reports.

The head of state described this fact as a striking example of friendship between the two countries, adding it had been praised by the people and government of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed participation of Wu Hongbo in the Global Forum to be held in Baku, and expressed confidence that his visit would contribute to expansion of bilateral ties.

News.Az