China’s CERES-1 rocket successfully launches new satellites from sea
China launched a CERES-1 carrier rocket from the waters near east China's Shandong Province on Monday, placing four new satellites into planned orbit.

The commercial rocket blasted off at 3:38 p.m. (Beijing Time), carrying the four satellites belonging to the Tianqi constellation, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center carried out the offshore launch.


