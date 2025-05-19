China’s CERES-1 rocket successfully launches new satellites from sea
Photo: Bastille Post Global
China launched a CERES-1 carrier rocket from the waters near east China's Shandong Province on Monday, placing four new satellites into planned orbit.
The commercial rocket blasted off at 3:38 p.m. (Beijing Time), carrying the four satellites belonging to the Tianqi constellation, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center carried out the offshore launch.