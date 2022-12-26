China's COVID cases overwhelm hospitals

+ ↺ − 16 px

In more than three decades of emergency medicine, Beijing-based doctor Howard Bernstein said, he has never seen anything like this, News.az reports.

Patients are arriving at his hospital in ever-increasing numbers; almost all are elderly and many are very unwell with COVID and pneumonia symptoms, he said.

Bernstein's account reflects similar testimony from medical staff across China who are scrambling to cope after China's abrupt U-turn on its previously strict COVID policies this month was followed by a nationwide wave of infections.

