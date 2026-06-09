China’s foreign trade maintains strong upward trend

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China’s foreign trade, measured in yuan-denominated terms, increased by 16.9 percent year on year in May, according to data released on Tuesday by the General Administration of Customs, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The total value of goods imports and exports reached 4.45 trillion yuan (approximately 653 billion U.S. dollars) in the same month, remaining above the 4 trillion yuan mark for three consecutive months, the data indicated.

Within this figure, exports grew by 13.8 percent compared with the same period last year, while imports rose by 21.5 percent year on year.

Over the first five months of the year, China’s total foreign trade amounted to 20.68 trillion yuan, representing a 15.3 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

News.Az