China’s Huawei to build ‘Smart City’ in Baku

China’s Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. will help the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies to implement the Smart City project in Baku and Azerbaijan’s districts, says Marco Xu, Huawei vice-president for Central Asia and Caucasus, according to Trend.

Implementation of the Public Wi-Fi project in Azerbaijan’s capital, the launch of which has been timed to coincide with the Nowruz holiday, is the beginning of the Smart City project, he told reporters in Baku.

“Our aim is to help the ministry to create the Smart City. Such components as the Smart Transport, Smart Port, Smart Trade and others will be implemented at the next stages,” Xu said, adding that each of these components has specific solutions that will be implemented step-by-step.

Any country that has set a goal to develop tourism first of all does everything necessary to create the infrastructure, according to Xu.

“The Public Wi-Fi project is one of the elements that can be interesting for tourists,” he noted. “Baku has the same potential for attracting tourists like Barcelona or Dubai, where similar projects have already been implemented.”

He noted that a strategic partnership has been formed between Huawei and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, and Public Wi-Fi is the first project implemented within this partnership.

“We, as a company, also try to contribute to transformation of Azerbaijan into a regional leader,” Xu added.

News.Az

