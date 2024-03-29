China’s Phoenix TV channel airs interview with Azerbaijan’s presidential assistant (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s Phoenix TV channel has aired an interview with Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, News.Az reports.

During the interview, Hikmat Hajiyev responded to the questions, highlighting the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Azerbaijan-China cooperation within the “Belt and Road” initiative, the significance of the East-West transportation corridor, the Azerbaijani-Chinese energy cooperation, as well as the upcoming 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Baku this year and other topics.

“Azerbaijan was obliged to exercise its right of self-defense under the Charter of the United Nations, article 51 to ensure its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Now, Azerbaijan and Armenia are close to the peace than it has been never ever before,” Hikmat Hajiyev said, adding that the last six months on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were one of the calmest in the history of the two countries.

“The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, where France and the United States were also Co-Chairs, have conducted the negotiations for 30 years, however there was no practical result. Now, peace is closer, there is a de-facto peace on the ground. Azerbaijan’s vision is to transform the region of the Caucasus into the land of peace and cooperation,” Hajiyev emphasized. He said that, despite being subjected to occupation, the peace treaty was initiated and drafted by Azerbaijan.

Touching upon China’s “Belt and Road” initiative, Hikmat Hajiyev said: “When His Excellency, Mr. President Xi Jinping declared “Belt and Road” initiative, Azerbaijan was one of the first countries associated itself with this initiative.” He also described the East-West transportation route, which could ensure the delivery of cargo between Asia and Europe in a short span of time, as competitive, safe and secure. “The European companies and trading institutions can also use this route to reach Chinese and Central Asian markets,” he added.

The Azerbaijani presidential assistant also provided detailed information on the Azerbaijan-hosted COP29 Conference, saying that the climate financing would be one of the important topics to be addressed during the conference.

Hajiyev also described Azerbaijan as pan-European energy supplier, saying that currently Azerbaijan is exporting gas and oil to many European countries. He noted that China and Azerbaijan are also enjoying close energy cooperation, highlighting the green energy transition as a top priority for Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the bilateral Azerbaijan-China relations, the presidential assistant noted: “China and Azerbaijan are traditional friends. There are deep bonds of partnership between Azerbaijan and China. Since Azerbaijan’s independence, Azerbaijan has always witnessed the support and partnership of China. There is a deep sense of friendship between our presidents. When President Ilham Aliyev visited China in 2019, he had as usual very fruitful meeting with His Excellency, President Xi Jinping and President Xi Jinping described President Ilham Aliyev as a good friend of China and his friend. Based on these parameters, we are advancing the China-Azerbaijan relations. At the political level, China and Azerbaijan are very good friends and we support one another’s territorial integrity. Azerbaijan is always guided by the principle of One China”.

Hajiyev noted that the two countries are enjoying active cooperation within international organizations, highlighting vast opportunities for collaboration with China with respect to the COP29 Conference. He also touched upon the bilateral economic cooperation, praising continually developing trade relations between Azerbaijan and China.





News.Az