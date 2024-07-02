China’s Xi arrives in Astana for SCO summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

At the Astana Airport, Chinese leader Xi was welcomed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The Chinese president is accompanied by Director of the General Office of the Chinese Communist Party Cai Qi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.Kazakhstan is chairing the SCO this year. The summit will be held on July 4 at the Palace of Independence in Astana. The event is expected to be attended by the heads of state of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, the UAE, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Qatar and Uzbekistan. SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will also attend the summit.

News.Az