China's Xi congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the April 11 election, APA reports.

In his congratulatory letter, Xi Jinping said that China and Azerbaijan are traditionally partners in the field of cooperation.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the political trust of both sides has been constantly strengthening, pragmatic cooperation in all areas has been deepening and relations between the two countries have been developing. I attach great importance to the development of relations between China and Azerbaijan,” the Chinese leader noted.

Xi Jinping recalled in his letter that Azerbaijan has recently applied for membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as an observer state.

“The Chinese side attaches great importance to Azerbaijan's application and will consider it with the SCO member states on the basis of unanimous consent,” he said.

In his letter, Xi Jinping wished President Aliyev robust health and success in his activity.

News.Az

