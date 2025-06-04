China’s Xi meets Belarusian leader, hails strong bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with his Belarusian counterpart Lukashenko in Beijing on Wednesday.

Congratulating Lukashenko again on his reelection as the president of Belarus, Xi said the two countries are true friends and good partners, treating each other with sincerity and trust, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Noting China and Belarus share enduring traditional friendship, formidable political mutual trust and growing cooperation in all fields, Xi said China has always viewed and developed China-Belarus relations from a strategic and a long-term perspective.

Xi said China is willing to work with Belarus to promote the steady development of bilateral ties and win-win cooperation.

He called on both sides to further enhance coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, jointly oppose hegemony and bullying, and safeguard international fairness and justice.

Lukashenko, who is on his 15th visit to China, said that he has felt a genuine sense of friendship from China during each of his trips.

Thanking China for its long-term strong support and assistance to his country, he said Belarus has high-degree trust in China and will actively advance cooperation with China.

Lukashenko said China sets an example for the world by upholding multilateralism and opposing unilateralism and sanctions and pressure, expressing admiration for China and willingness to work with China to safeguard international fairness and justice.

