China’s Xi says he attaches special importance to development of relations with Azerbaijan

Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“On behalf of the government and people of the People's Republic of China and on my own behalf, I am honored to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday - the Republic Day,” the Chinese leader said.

Xi Jinping stressed that China-Azerbaijan relations are experiencing dynamic progress.

“Our countries support each other on the issues of mutual interest. The cooperation between our countries as part of the joint "Belt and Road" project continues to deepen, considerable results have been achieved in the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Xi Jinping emphasized that he attaches special importance to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations. “I am ready to make joint efforts together with you to ensure the further development of our friendly relations and cooperation to the benefit of our countries and peoples.”

“I wish you the best of health and success in all your endeavors, and the friendly Azerbaijan and its people prosperity and happiness,” the Chinese leader added.

News.Az