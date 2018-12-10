Yandex metrika counter

Chinese archaeologists unveil deluxe carriage from 2,500 years ago

  • World
  • Share
Chinese archaeologists unveil deluxe carriage from 2,500 years ago

Archaeologists at the archaeology research institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences have unveiled the details of a deluxe carriage unearthed in a cemetery dating back to the Eastern Zhou Dynasty (770-256 B.C.) in North China's Hebei Province, Xinhua reported.

According to the archaeologists, the carriage is 142.5 cm wide, 106 cm in length and has two wheels with a diameter of 140 centimeters and 38 spokes each. The large volume of the carriage is rare for those that date back to the times before the Qin Dynasty (221-206 B.C.), said Li Cunxin, an associate researcher.

The archaeologists also found many exquisite patterns painted on the surface of the carriage and a pair of beast-shaped metal badges embedded into the carriage that have gold foil decorations stuck to them, which still hold their shine even after being underground for such a long period of time.

Researchers speculated that the occupant of the cemetery was high up in the social pecking order and could be at the level of a tribal leader.

The archaeological team is currently trying to further unveil the details of the carriage via various technologies before fully restoring the finding in the future.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      