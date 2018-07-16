Chinese companies invest nearly $800m in Azerbaijan’s economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Chinese companies have invested about $800 million in Azerbaijan’s economy."

Trade between Azerbaijan and China increased by 20 percent,reaching $ 1.3 billion in 2017,” said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev.

The minister noted that there are currently more than 110 Chinese companies in Azerbaijan,specializing in the fields of trade, services, industry, construction, banking and insurance, agriculture.

“A number of Chinese companies are engaged as contractors in the projects implemented in Azerbaijan,” Mustafayev added.

News.Az

News.Az