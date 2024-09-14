Chinese defense minister urges efforts to enhance regional peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Saturday urged ongoing efforts to strengthen defense and security cooperation, aiming to contribute positively to regional peace and stability.

Dong made the remarks while meeting separately with Fijian Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua and Stergomena Lawrence Tax, Tanzania's minister of defense and national service.The two guests are in Beijing to attend the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, which opened on Friday.China-Fiji relations have withstood the test of vicissitudes and continued to move forward, setting a prime example of cooperation between China and South Pacific Island countries, Dong noted, adding that for China and Tanzania, relations between the two countries and the two militaries have been working hand in hand to create a model for China-Africa security cooperation.He called for adhering to the important consensus reached by the leaders and continuously improving the quality and effectiveness of defense and security cooperation.Tikoduadua said the Fijian side thanks China's assistance for Fiji's economic development, improvement of people's livelihoods, and military construction and speaks highly of China's vital role in global and regional affairs.Fiji will firmly adhere to the one-China principle and continue to enhance exchanges and cooperation with China, Tikoduadua said.Tax said Tanzania is willing to work with China to continue to enhance practical cooperation in areas such as joint exercises and training and deepen the traditional friendship based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit so as to better benefit the two countries and their peoples.

