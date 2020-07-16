Chinese doctors to arrive in Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 fight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese doctors will arrive in Azerbaijan to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, said Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

He made the remark at a meeting of Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, which was held on July 15 and dedicated to the results of the country's socio-economic development in the first half of 2020 and the forthcoming targets.

The prime minister said that a team of experienced medical specialists from Turkey, Russia and Cuba have already arrived in Azerbaijan under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

“In accordance with the agreement with the Chinese government, a specialized medical team from this country will also arrive in Azerbaijan to help fight the ongoing pandemic,” Asadov added.

News.Az