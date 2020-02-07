Chinese Foreign Ministry expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s Foreign Ministry has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for demonstrating solidarity with the Chinese people.

“We sincerely thank the support from the world leaders: President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan expressed solidarity with the Chinese people and readiness to provide all necessary assistance,” Lijian Zhao, Deputy Director General of the Information Department at China’s Foreign Ministry wrote on a Twitter post.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Iham Aliyev offered his condolences to Chinese leader Xi Jinping over the deaths of people as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

"You can rest assured that even in these temporary tough times, the people of Azerbaijan stand in solidarity with the friendly people of China, and we are ready to provide any assistance," the president said in his letter of condolences.

