Chinese-German freight train sent to Azerbaijan

A freight train from China to Germany was sent from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan by Maestro Niyazi vessel, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

The first freight train from Xi'an, the capital of China's northwestern Shaanxi province, to Mannheim, Germany, arrived in the Kazakh port of Aktau. The freight train was sent to Hovsan port by Maestro Niyazi dry cargo vessel belonging to ASCO Maritime Transport Fleet.

The Maestro Niyazi feeder is expected to arrive in Hovsan port tomorrow. After the containers are loaded at the port, the train will be sent to the Georgian port of Poti and then delivered to Europe via the Black Sea.

News.Az