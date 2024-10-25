Chinese hackers allegedly target phone data of Trump and Vance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese hackers targeted the phone communications of former US President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance, according to the multiple reports published on Friday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the New York Times and the CNN said the Trump campaign was informed this week that hackers may have gained access to data from the phones through a breach of American telecommunications systems.The hackers have also targeted senior Biden administration officials, the sources said.It was not clear what data the hackers could have gained access.The FBI and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a statement on Friday that the US government is investigating the "unauthorized access to commercial telecommunications infrastructure" by actors affiliated with China.After the FBI identified "specific malicious activity" targeting the sector, the FBI and the CISA "immediately notified affected companies, rendered technical assistance, and rapidly shared information to assist other potential victims."The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.

News.Az