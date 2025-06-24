Chinese, Iranian FMs discuss Middle East de-escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Tuesday to discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

During the call, Wang affirmed China's readiness to support the UN Security Council in fulfilling its due role and primary responsibility in safeguarding international peace and security, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He added that China hopes Iran will continue to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions, personnel, and diplomatic missions in Tehran.

For his part, Araghchi stressed that the dangerous measures taken by Israel and the United States to attack Iranian nuclear facilities are a serious violation of international law, adding that Iran is willing to maintain close communication with China and looks forward to a greater role for China in easing tensions in the Middle East.

