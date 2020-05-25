Chinese leader congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“On behalf of the government and people of the People's Republic of China and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Republic Day,” the Chinese leader said in his letter.

He noted that China and Azerbaijan are traditionally friendly countries and both sides decisively support each other on the issues of mutual interest. “Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, our countries have demonstrated a high level in the bilateral relationship to overcome temporary difficulties and to help and support each other.”

“I attach special importance to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations. I am ready to make joint efforts together with you to ensure constant deepening of our friendly relations and cooperation to the benefit of our countries and peoples,” Xi Jinping added. “I wish you the best of health and success in all your endeavors and the friendly Azerbaijan and its people progress and happiness.”

News.Az