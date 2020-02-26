Chinese leader Xi expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“It is my honor to express my sincere gratitude to you for sending a letter of condolences over the epidemic caused by novel coronavirus outbreak and for highly appreciating the measures that the government of China is taking in order to prevent the spread of this epidemic,” Xi Jinping said in his letter.

“The Chinese people’s battle against the epidemic continues at this very moment. China is confident that it will beat the disease, and it is fully capable of doing it. We are ready to work together with the international community and make a new contribution to global public health.”

“It is with great pleasure that I still remember our meeting in April last year. Our plans to develop our bilateral relations are being implemented, and these relations are showing a positive tendency toward dynamic development. I will continue to work closely with you in advancing the Sino-Azerbaijani relations to a new level this year,” the Chinese leader added.

Xi Jinping wished President Aliyev the best of health and well-being, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan peace and progress.

News.Az

