Yandex metrika counter

Chinese leader Xi to visit Russia next week

  • World
  • Share
Chinese leader Xi to visit Russia next week

China’s President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia next week, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency. 

"At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22," Hua Chunying tweeted.

She also stated that this will be a trip for friendship and peace.

"On the basis of no-alliance, no-confrontation and no-targeting of any third party, China and Russia have been promoting greater democracy in international relations," she added.

The Kremlin said in a statement, “During the talks, topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China will be discussed.”

The two leaders will also discuss expanding Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena. A number of important bilateral documents are being prepared for signing on the sidelines of the meeting, according to the Kremlin.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      