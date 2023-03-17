Chinese leader Xi to visit Russia next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia next week, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22," Hua Chunying tweeted.

She also stated that this will be a trip for friendship and peace.

"On the basis of no-alliance, no-confrontation and no-targeting of any third party, China and Russia have been promoting greater democracy in international relations," she added.

The Kremlin said in a statement, “During the talks, topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China will be discussed.”

The two leaders will also discuss expanding Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena. A number of important bilateral documents are being prepared for signing on the sidelines of the meeting, according to the Kremlin.

News.Az