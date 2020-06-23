Chinese mainland reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of 22 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, of whom 13 were domestically transmitted and nine were imported, Xinhua reports.

All the domestically transmitted cases were reported in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Monday, according to the commission.

As of Monday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,418, including 359 patients who were still being treated, with 13 in severe condition.

Altogether 78,425 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

News.Az