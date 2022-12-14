Chinese mainland reports 2,249 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 2,249 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The nucleic acid testing is now conducted on a voluntary basis and many asymptomatic carriers would no longer take the testing, making it impossible to monitor the accurate statistics of such carriers, the commission said, adding that the number of asymptomatic carriers will no longer be published.

A total of 3,357 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.





News.Az