Chinese mainland reports 3,927 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 3,927 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday, News.Az reports citing Xinhuau.

Altogether 27,517 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 1,826 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.

Wednesday saw one new death from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,232.

News.Az