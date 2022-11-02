Yandex metrika counter

Chinese mainland reports 409 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

  • World
  • Share
Chinese mainland reports 409 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 409 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua. 

Altogether 2,346 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 249 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 250,891 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      