Chinese mainland reports 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese health authority said Thursday that it received reports of 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland Wednesday, of which 34 were imported, Xinhua reported.

The other 12 new cases were domestically transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a daily report, noting that five cases were reported in Guangdong Province, four in Heilongjiang Province and three in Beijing.

No death was reported Wednesday on the mainland. Four new suspected cases, with three imported in Shanghai and one domestic case in Beijing, were also reported.

According to the commission, 76 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery Wednesday, while the number of severe cases decreased by 18 to 95.

As of Wednesday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,534 imported cases. Of the cases, 636 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 898 patients, 46 of whom were in severe conditions, were being treated, said the commission.

No death from the imported cases had been reported, it added.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,341 by Wednesday, including 1,107 patients who were still being treated, and 77,892 people who had been discharged after recovery, the commission said.

Altogether 3,342 people had died of the disease, it added.

The commission said that 63 people, including 61 from abroad, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

It added that 8,484 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Wednesday, 521 people were discharged from medical observation.

Also on Wednesday, 64 new asymptomatic cases, including three from abroad, were reported on the mainland. Six asymptomatic cases, two of which were imported, were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 49 were discharged from medical observation including 12 imported cases, according to the commission.

The commission said 1,032 asymptomatic cases, including 217 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Wednesday, 1,016 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 395 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 459 patients in Hong Kong, 16 in Macao and 137 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

News.Az

News.Az