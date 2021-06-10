Chinese mainland reports six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

The same day also saw 15 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, seven were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Zhejiang, Sichuan and Yunnan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, said the commission.

A total of 6,188 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 5,903 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 285 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,337 by Wednesday, including 416 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,285 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

