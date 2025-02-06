Chinese naval fleet to join multinational drills in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Chinese naval fleet consisting of the vessels of Baotou and Gaoyouhu will participate in a multinational joint exercise in Pakistan this February at the invitation of the Pakistani military, China's Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

During the exercise, code-named "Peace-2025," participating vessels will conduct drills focused on maritime resupply, joint anti-piracy operations, search and rescue, and air defense, which are aimed at enhancing the capability of jointly safeguarding maritime security, the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Global Times.

Pakistan is set to host the ninth edition of the multinational naval exercise "AMAN (Peace) 25" from February 7 to 11, 2025, in the northern Arabian Sea off the port city of Karachi. This biennial event will feature participation from 60 countries, including Türkiye, Iran, China, Russia, and the United States. The exercise aims to promote regional peace and cooperation, with the theme "Secure Seas; Prosperous Future." A key component of this year's event is the "AMAN Dialogue," which will bring together naval chiefs, Coast Guard heads, and senior maritime leaders to discuss regional security and formulate joint strategies to address evolving maritime challenges.

The exercise is divided into two phases. The first is the Harbor Phase, which will include seminars, operational discussions, counter-terrorism demonstrations, and pre-sail planning. The second is the Sea Phase, featuring tactical manoeuvres, anti-piracy and counter-terrorism exercises, search and rescue operations, gunnery firings, and air defence drills. A highlight will be the "International Fleet Review," showcasing participating vessels and their capabilities.

The inaugural AMAN exercise in 2007 saw participation from 28 nations. By 2023, this number had grown to 50, including major naval powers.

News.Az