Chinese, Polish consulate buildings in Ukraine damaged in Russian strike

Chinese, Polish consulate buildings in Ukraine damaged in Russian strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese Consulate General’s building in Odesa suffered minor damage as a result of Russian strikes on the city.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made the announcement in a post on X, News.Az reports.

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski also announced on X that the consular section of his country's embassy was damaged in Kyiv during Russia's overnight airstrike.

"In a massive Russian attack on Kyiv, the building of our embassy's consular section was damaged," Sikorski said on X.

News.Az