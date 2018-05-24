Chinese president: Azerbaijan’s int’l status and influence growing day after day

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's President Xi Jinping has sent a letter of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Republic Day, APA reported.

The Chinese leader notes in his letter that Azerbaijan’s economy has seen a rapid growth in recent years, with stability and solidarity prevailing in the country.

“Azerbaijan’s international status and influence is growing day after day. China, as a close friend of Azerbaijan, is pleased with it,” the letter reads.

News.Az

