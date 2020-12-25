Chinese vaccines to be sent to Turkey on Sunday

Chinese vaccines to be sent to Turkey on Sunday

Chinese authorities have approved delivery to Turkey of COVID-19 vaccines set to be sent this coming Sunday, according to Turkey’s health minister, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking after Thursday’s meeting of the country’s Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Committee, Fahrettin Koca said the Chinese vaccine boasts an effectiveness of 91.25%.

“With the evaluations of the Scientific Committee, we are sure of the effect of the vaccine on Turkish people using it in our country.

“We are now confident that the vaccine is effective and safe for Turkish people,” he added.

Nearly 9 million people in Turkey are set to get vaccinated in the first stage, and coronavirus vaccinations could be given to some 1.5 million or even 2 million people daily, he said.

He also said that starting with health care professionals, people in the top three priority groups will be vaccinated in January, February, and March, or in April at the latest.

News.Az