Chinese vessels collide while chasing Philippine boat in South China Sea - VIDEO

This screen grab released by the Philippine Coast Guard shows the Monday incident between a Chinese Navy vessel (L) and a China Coast Guard ship. Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)/AFP

A Chinese navy ship collided with a Chinese coast guard vessel while chasing a Philippine patrol boat in the South China Sea, Manila said on Monday.

The incident took place near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, where the Philippine coast guard was escorting boats delivering aid to local fishermen, according to spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela, who also released dramatic video footage of the encounter, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Video released by Manila showed a China Coast Guard ship and a much larger vessel bearing the number 164 on its hull colliding with a loud crash.

"The (China Coast Guard vessel) CCG 3104, which was chasing the (Filipino coast guard vessel) BRP Suluan at high speed, performed a risky manoeuvre from the (Philippine) vessel's starboard quarter, leading to the impact with the PLA (People's Liberation Army) Navy warship," Tarriela said.

"This resulted in substantial damage to the CCG vessel's forecastle, rendering it unseaworthy," he said.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The reported collision is the latest in a series of confrontations between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely despite an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis. More than 60 per cent of global maritime trade passes through the disputed waterway.

News.Az