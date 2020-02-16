Chisinau hosts 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Youth in Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first-ever Forum of Azerbaijani Youth in Moldova under the motto “Together We Are Strong” was held on February 15 in Chisinau.

The event was organized by the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Moldova with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Chisinau.

A large banner bearing the slogan “Together We Are Strong” was hung up in the lobby of the conference hall of Marriot Hotel. Various videos on the city of Baku were displayed on the screens of the conference hall.

The main purpose of the Forum is to bring together Azerbaijani youth living in different parts of Moldova, to exchange views on their proposals, as well as to ask the youth about their problems and to support talented young people in order for them to take an active part in Moldova’s socio-political life.

The event was attended by Ivan Gheorghiu, Secretary of Moldova’s Ministry of Education and Culture, Ruslan Guliyev, Head of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, embassy staff, members of the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Moldova and respected Azerbaijanis who took an active part in the establishment of the Diaspora organization 30 years ago.

Welcoming the participants, Heybat Majiyev, Chairman of the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Moldova, called on the young people to benefit from the advice and support of the countrymen who greatly contributed to the establishment of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Moldova 30 years ago.

In his speech, Ivan Gheorghiu, Secretary of Moldova’s Ministry of Education and Culture, congratulated the Azerbaijani youth for the holding of such a forum for the first time. He especially underlined the importance of the forum under the motto “Together We Are Strong.” Ivan Gheorghiu conveyed the greetings of Moldova’s minister of education and culture to the Azerbaijani youth and expressed his readiness to support them.

Then, Ruslan Guliyev, Head of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, addressed the forum. He delivered to the youth the greetings of Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora. Guliyev informed the participants of the activities of the Committee, as well as about the projects implemented.

Addressing the Forum, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsu Osmanov spoke about the contributions made by national leader Heydar Aliyev to the unity of Azerbaijanis. The diplomat noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev repeatedly spoke with his Moldovan counterpart about the issues related to Azerbaijanis.

Later on, several young people spoke about their new ideas and proposals, and exchanged views on interesting topics.

Zamir Gubadov, a young member of the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Moldova, recalled his participation in the Forum of Azerbaijani Youth, organized by the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora on February 1-2, 2020 in Vienna. He called on the Azerbaijani youth to strengthen their unity and support each other in every issue.

The forum was also covered by Moldovan media outlets.

News.Az

News.Az