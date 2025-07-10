Cholera outbreak in DR Congo reaches acute phase with rising cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cholera outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reached an "acute phase," with infections still rising, Health Minister Roger Kamba said Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Since January 2025, over 33,000 cases and a fatality rate of around 2 percent have been recorded nationwide, Kamba said at a press conference.

The 2025 case count has already surpassed 2024's total of 31,749, according to the World Health Organization.

Up to 17 of the country's 26 provinces have been affected so far, up from 14 reported just a day earlier, Kamba said, warning against the rapid spread of disease.

The capital Kinshasa, home to more than 1.7 million people, is currently registering around 130 new cases weekly, with a significant number proving fatal, the minister said.

In response, the government is opening new treatment centers in Kinshasa and offering free care to confirmed patients.

The DRC is also facing a resurgence of mpox, Kamba added, calling the current health situation a "critical crisis."

The DRC declared a cholera outbreak on May 5, following laboratory confirmation of cases in multiple provinces.

News.Az