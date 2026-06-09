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Chovgan World Championship: Azerbaijan and Chile share the points

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Chovgan World Championship: Azerbaijan and Chile share the points
Credit: Report

Azerbaijan and Chile’s national teams competed against each other at the 2nd Chovgan World Championship in Baku, the State Border Service reported.

Although both teams showed solid performance, neither side managed to open the scoring, News.Az reports, citing Report.

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The match between Azerbaijan and Chile ended in a 0-0 draw. As a result, the teams each added one point to their tournament standings.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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