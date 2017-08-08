Chris Wray sworn in as FBI director

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray was sworn in by the Attorney General of the United States Jeff Sessions.

Sessions recalled that as a former federal prosecutor and head of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, Chris Wray "has successfully prosecuted terrorists, drug kingpins, and white-collar criminals".

"He has earned the respect of his colleagues at DOJ, receiving our highest honor, the Edmund Randolph award, and bipartisan support in the Senate. I am confident that the FBI, the premier investigative agency in the world, is in great hands with Director Chris Wray at the helm," SWN News cited the Attorney General as saying.

The Senate confirmed Christopher Wray as the new FBI Director by a 92-5 vote on August, filling the spot left vacant when President Donald Trump fired James Comey in May.

