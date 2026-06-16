Christopher Jackson reprises George Washington role in Hamilton

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History has its eyes on Broadway once again. Christopher Jackson, the powerhouse actor who originally portrayed General George Washington in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash-hit musical Hamilton, is officially stepping back into the room where it happens.

Marking a historic homecoming precisely a decade after he originally left the production, Jackson will reprise his legendary, commanding role for a strictly limited engagement. He is scheduled to take the stage at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre starting September 8, 2026, with his run extending through January 3, 2027, News.Az reports, citing Broadway.

“Returning to Hamilton as George Washington is a deeply meaningful homecoming,” Jackson shared in an official statement. “This show changed my life, and it remains one of the great honors of my career to be part of telling this story. To step back into this room, with this company and this audience, is something I will never take for granted.”

Bringing star power back to the Richard Rodgers

Jackson’s performance as the nation's first president is firmly etched into Broadway history. He originated the role during the show's initial off-Broadway run at The Public Theater before transferring with the production to Broadway, eventually earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He also took home a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the multi-platinum original Broadway cast recording.

Since his departure from the mega-hit, Jackson has remained a fixture in the entertainment industry. He is a founding member of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme alongside Miranda, won an Emmy Award for his songwriting on Sesame Street, and recently appeared on Broadway in the Alicia Keys musical Hell's Kitchen.

A shake-up in the current cabinet

Jackson will temporarily take over the presidential mantle from Isaiah Johnson, who currently plays Washington. When Jackson returns this September, he will join a vibrant current Broadway company that includes:

Marcus John as Alexander Hamilton

Donald Webber, Jr. as Aaron Burr

Lauren Mariasoosay as Eliza Hamilton

Jarrod Spector as King George III

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical—which blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and traditional show tunes to tell the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton—remains one of the toughest tickets in town. Jackson's highly anticipated autumn return is expected to drive massive box office demand for both longtime fans and a new generation of theatergoers eager to see an original master at work.

News.Az