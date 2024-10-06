+ ↺ − 16 px

In the final days of the war between Ukraine and Russia (October 3-5, 2024), several significant events unfolded, impacting both the military and diplomatic landscape. Below is a detailed analysis of the key developments during this period, News.Az reports.



On October 3, Ukrainian drones attacked a military airfield in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh region, targeting storage facilities, aircraft hangars, and fuel depots. These attacks mark a clear escalation of Ukrainian operations on Russian soil, showing Kyiv’s determination to take out critical military infrastructure and disrupt enemy logistics. Furthermore, strikes on oil depots in the Voronezh and Perm regions, causing fires, were reported during the night of October 3-4. These actions highlight Ukraine’s strategic focus on damaging Russia’s economic and energy infrastructure, which could severely hamper Moscow’s ability to sustain the war effort.At the same time, Russian forces achieved a significant breakthrough by capturing the city of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, which had been held by Ukraine for two years. This strategic victory signals the resurgence of Russia’s offensive operations in eastern Ukraine. Russian officials also claimed to have taken control of the village of Zhelannoye Vtoroye, southeast of Pokrovsk, although these reports are yet to be visually confirmed.Russian forces are also advancing toward Toretsk and Pokrovsk, making gains in central Toretsk and eastern Tsukuryna. These offensives are part of Russia’s broader strategy to consolidate control over the Donbas, where some of the most intense fighting is taking place. Fierce battles continue around Pokrovsk , with Russian forces launching numerous assaults on Ukrainian positions. Meanwhile, heavy fighting persists near Chasiv Yar, though no significant Russian progress has been reported in that area.On October 4, a Russian airstrike hit a residential building i n Kharkiv , injuring at least 12 people. Such attacks continue to inflict serious damage on Ukraine’s civilian population, drawing increasing international condemnation. On the same day, Russian drones targeted a truck in the Chernihiv region, killing at least three people, including a six-year-old girl. These incidents underscore the devastating toll the conflict is taking on innocent civilians.From October 2-5, Russia launched a series of drone strikes across Ukraine, but Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted a significant number of them, indicating Kyiv’s growing defensive capabilities despite the intensity of the attacks.NATO’s support for UkraineNew NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reaffirmed the alliance’s unwavering commitment to providing military and economic support to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Russian government announced plans to allocate a record 32.5% of its 2025 budget to defense spending, signaling its long-term readiness to continue the war.The United States also announced a new $5.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine , aimed at bolstering its defense capabilities, including the provision of critical weapons needed to counter Russia’s offensive operations.The war’s severe humanitarian consequences are becoming increasingly evident. Ukraine has reported that at least 177 Ukrainian prisoners of war have died in Russian captivity since the conflict began, and Russian forces have executed 93 Ukrainian POWs. These shocking revelations raise serious concerns about human rights violations and war crimes, further escalating diplomatic tensions.The situation on both the military and diplomatic fronts points to continued escalation, despite efforts by some to seek a political resolution. Russia’s successes in the Donetsk region indicate that the conflict is turning into a prolonged standoff, while Ukraine’s strikes on Russian territory show Kyiv’s determination to keep fighting. Western financial and military support is crucial to Ukraine’s ability to hold its ground, but the war’s humanitarian toll is becoming increasingly tragic.

