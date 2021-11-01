Chronicle of Patriotic War: November 1, 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, News.Az reports.

The erupted 44-day Patriotic War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 36th day of the Second Karabakh War:

- President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Turkish Foreign Minister.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released information on the latest situation in the frontline as of November 1.

- The list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces was released.

- Armenia violated a ceasefire on the state border.

- The Armenian Armed Forces shelled the territory of Tartar and Aghjabadi districts.

- The video of the destruction of Armenian military trucks loaded with ammunition was released.

- Two ‘Grad’ missile systems of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed.

News.Az