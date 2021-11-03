Yandex metrika counter

Chronicle of Patriotic War: November 3, 2020

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive, later called the "Iron Fist" operation on September 27, 2020 in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces on the frontline.

The 44-day Patriotic War put an end to a nearly thirty-year occupation and resulted in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

News.Az presents the chronicle of the 44-day Karabakh War.

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks.

- The Armenian armed forces were forced to retreat by suffering losses

- The list of Armenia's military equipment destroyed in a day was announced.

- Armenia violated the ceasefire regime on the state border.

- The Armenian side continued spreading disinformation

- Another UAV of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.

- The Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district by using Smerch multiple launch rocket system.

- The reconnaissance and sabotage group was destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district.

- A video footage showing the destruction of two more ammunition depots of the Armenian armed forces near Khankandi city has been released.

- The sniper group of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.

- The Armenian head of regiment fled, but the servicemen went missing.

- The commander of the Armenian armed forces’ tank battalion was killed, several tanks were destroyed as a result of explosion.

- The phosphorus shell fired by Armenia at Azerbaijan’s Tartar district has been neutralized.

- A video footage showing the destruction of the Armenian armed forces’ tanks in the battles around Khojavand district has been spread.

- The commander of the Armenian armed forces’ motorized infantry regiment was killed.

- A video footage showing the destruction of the Armenian armed forces’ artillery in the direction of Khojavand district has been released.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

