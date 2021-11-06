Yandex metrika counter

Chronicle of Patriotic War: November 6, 2020

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Chronicle of Patriotic War: November 6, 2020

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, News.Az reports. 

The 44-day Patriotic War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 41st day of the Second Karabakh War:

- Armenia violated a ceasefire on the state border with Azerbaijan.

- Armenian troops were forced to retreat, suffering losses.

- Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Tartar district.

- An Armenian ammunition depot exploded near Khankandi city.

- Armenian armed forces fled, abandoning their positions in the direction of Gubadli.

- Armenian military units in Aghdara were neutralized.

- Video of the destruction of Armenian mortars in Goyarkh village was released.

- Video of liberated villages of Fuzuli district was released.

- Video of shelling on the combat positions of Armenian armed forces was released.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      