Chronicle of Patriotic War: October 12, 2020

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline. 

The erupted 44-day Patriotic War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

News.Az presents the chronicle of the 16th day of the Second Karabakh War:

- President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the Turkish Haber Global TV channel.

- The territory of Aghdam district came under fire from the Armenian Armed Forces. The commander and large manpower of the enemy forces were killed.

- As a result of an exploded shell in the village of Kangarli, Tartar district, Firudin Baylarov (born 1970) was seriously injured and hospitalized.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared a video of the destruction of three Armenian UAVs.

- Mobile support points for the Azerbaijani troops participating in the hostilities were created.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared a video from the liberated village of Suleymanly, Jabrayil district.

- The death toll as a result of missile attacks on Ganja city by Armenia reached 10 people.  


